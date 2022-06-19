Zone 6 gets news AIG

By Emma Una

The Zone 6 of the Nigeria Police has a new Assistant Inspector General of Police. He is AIG Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola.

He succeed AIG Usman Sule Gomna, who retired from service on attainment of the statutory 60 years of age.

The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police hails from Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. He was appointed into the force in 1988 as one of the pioneer Cadet Assistant Superintendent of the then Police Academy Annex Kaduna.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the renowned University of Ibadan and a Master’s Degree in Legal Studies from the famous Lagos State University.

The AIG has before his posting to the Zone held several command and staff appointments including: Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration ICT Department, Force Headquarters Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Akwa Ibom State; Deputy Commissioner of Police Federal SARS FCID Annex Lagos; Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Department of Research and Planning Force Headquarters, Abuja and Commissioner of Police Sokoto State Command where he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and redeployed to Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.

The thirtieth Assistant Inspector-General of Police has equally attended several leadership courses, mission and conferences to his credit including, the united Nations Mission in Bosnia and Hezergonia.

He is a professional Police Officer par excellence and an astute administrator. He operates an open door policy in accordance with international best practices with zero tolerance for crime and criminality. The AIG enjoined the peace loving people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom State to remain law abiding and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in area of information sharing to enable the Zone provide the desired citizen led policing in accordance with international core value.