By Prince Osuagwu

Digital revolution and route-to-market strategies have been tipped to drive African growth in the next five years.

With over a billion people, and almost 60 per cent under the age of 25, Africa has a large consumer base, and regional uptake of digital technology is even allowing for greater consumer access.

Capitalising on these opportunities, along with developing a route-to-market strategy, can provide opportunities for companies in the near and long term.

That opportunity is what retail point of sale service provider, ZirooPay has decided to capitalise on.

The tech company says it is developing a unique mobile Point Of Sales, POS technology that will serve as backbone and operating system for retail in Africa to thrive.

The mobile POS technology according to ZirooPay will not only drive financial inclusion but also support the payment infrastructure needed for retail to thrive on the continent.

The company says it will leverage its recent funding round of $11.4 million to tap into the growing opportunities in Africa’s retail sector, and hopefully, fuel its long term strategic growth plan.

ZirooPay’s mobile POS technology will enable small businesses to process card payments in real-time, even when there is no internet/data connection.

Chief Executive Officer, ZirooPay, Omoniyi Olawale said innovation payment solutions such as ZirooPay will remain an imperative as wholesale and retail sectors continue to dominate Africa’s contribution to its GDP, even as population growth and rapid urbanisation continue to drive consumption across the continent.

He said: “Lack of reliable payment technology for the continent remains one of the major challenges hindering trade tremendously and ZirooPay Mobile POS solution will address this challenge.

“Our payments solution is fast, simple and reliable, delivering a 95 per cent transaction success rate for POS transactions compared to the industry’s average of 25 – 50 percent.

The solution leverages unique and patented internet-free technology, to enable SMEs, across the retail, agency banking, and hospitality and services sectors, to process in-person payments, track their sales, and manage their businesses from their mobile devices” he added.

Beyond payments, Olawale said ZirooPay also provides merchants with automated sales history, sales analytics, and inventory tracking to help them monitor and manage their businesses more efficiently.

The payment provider, which started operations in Nigeria in 2019, has organically grown to 15,000 merchants processing over $500m in 10 million transactions and looks to replicate this success across Africa.

According to Omoniyi, ZirooPay understands the peculiarities of the continent’s infrastructure challenges and would continue to advance similar innovative solutions that will address the payment challenge on the continent on a sustainable basis.

… As Krish wins 2022 Data Centre Personality Award

In another category, a senior global executive with expertise in data centre operations and other business focus, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath has won the Data Centre Personality Award of the Year Award at the BoICT Awards.

Ranganath is the Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres, one of Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facility.

Organizers of the event, Nigeria Communications Week, described Ranganath as an articulate and resilient professional, who has been instrumental to setting up and managing multiple Networks and data centres across geographies with a proven record of monitoring the inflow and outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

Publisher of Nigeria Communications Week, organizers of the event, Mr Ken Nwogbo said: “We are glad to have Dr. Krishnan Ranganath as the Data Centre Personality of the Year. He ticks the box, in all the criteria for this award”

Dr. Krish as he is fondly known in the Nigerian ICT space is a senior executive with more than two decades of experience in global markets working with various Multinationals across Emerging Markets. He has worked with various IT/ITES and Telecommunications players for various large and very large projects, managing large and disparate teams across various regions and time zones.

Apart from being instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks and data centres across geographies, he has footprint across Africa having worked and done projects in over 18 countries on the continent.

He has core competencies in strategic planning, project management, business development, relationship management, and turn around management, working capital management, product management, cost reduction strategies, PPP projects, effective interpersonal skills and team management.