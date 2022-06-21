By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A popular hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is unarguably one of the most sought-after new faces in the Nigerian music industry today.

Portable “Omolalomi,” gained prominence after the release of his first song ZaZoo Zeh, featuring popular Olamide and Poco Lee. Many might see him as a newbie, but Zazuu Portable has been in the music industry for some years.

Portable is rumoured to have been in the music industry for almost a decade despite being considered an upcoming artist.

Interestingly, a lot of people know the Zazuu Zeh lyrics, but they really don’t know the Zazu meaning. It is actually derived from a female name in the Hebrew language, which is a variation of the Hebrew name Zaza. Zazu is also identified as a form of the Zaza movement, which is already coming to light considering the reception given to the song in the country and other African countries.

Portable was born on March 12, 1994, he celebrated his 28th birthday in 2022.

He is also known in the street as “Wahala” Musician, Shaku Shaku and Street Problem. He is from Abeokuta in Ogun State, where he spent his childhood with his family. Nothing much has been revealed about his educational background.

He had his primary and secondary education in Ogun State. He revealed in one of his many interviews that he dropped out of school to pursue his music career.

While many believe that the singer stumbled on fame by luck, others believe it was his talent that paved the way for him.

Regardless of which side of the story is true, you can not take anything away from the numbers Portable is currently raking in from all music platforms.

Portable lands in trouble

Meanwhile, Portable has joined some of his colleagues who are currently embroiled in controversial cases with the police.

Police Command in Ogun State has ordered Portable to report himself to the nearest police station immediately over alleged assault on a young man or risk arrest.

The Zazu crooner reportedly ordered some youths to beat up a young man at a yet-to-be-identified location in Ogun State which has gone viral online media.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries following the attack on the order of Portable.

In the video portable was seen among his fans and supporters, interrogating and harassing the victim who was being accused of disparaging the image of his fans and associates.

The Police frowned at the development, describing it as “barbaric.”

The Police Spokesman in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, ordered him to report at the nearest police station or risk being arrested.

Oyeyemi described the unruly behaviour as “unbecoming” of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths.

According to him, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hip-hop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflicted bodily injury on him.”

The action has necessitated the police in gun to invite the popular artiste for interrogation and [possible prosecution.

Police nabs man for stripping, flogging, cheating girlfriend

The police in Kwara State have arrested one Fatai who with his friends were alleged to have on Monday, June 20, 2022 in collaboration with his friends flogged his girlfriend called Aduke for cheating on him.

Aduke, is a Higher National Diploma, HND 1 student of Bartholomew College of Health Shao, Kwara State.

A video circulating of the girl who was stripped and flogged for the act of cheating on Fatai has been circulating online and elicited public outcry against the act.

The Kwara State police command has now confirmed the arrest of the suspect and his cohort which would be paraded before the public.

It was gathered that Fatai had invited Aduke to his house where his friends were already waiting and while the friends held Aduke’s legs and hands she was flogged for supposedly cheating on him.

The girl pleaded to be released but to no avail as according to one account the suspects brought down her pants to flog her on her bare butt.

In a swift reaction the Kwara State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, SP, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the arrest of the boys on Tuesday.

According to him, ”Yes, the boys have been arrested and we are investigating the matter. By today, (Tuesday), we will parade them so the world will see their faces.”

Aduke had brought her fate to the public when she took to her Whatsapp status to cry out for justice as she shared the videos from her encounter with the boys.