By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Commissioner for Information in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara,has said that the State Government has secured the release of over 3000 kidnapped victims from bandits between 2019 to date.

According to him, the kidnapped victims regained their freedom through the peace, reconciliation and dialogue programme initiated by the Bello Matawalle’s administration in the past three years.

He said on Tuesday that before the Matawalle’s administration, the state had faced serious security challenges,such as attacks on communities and kidnapping of locals.

Dosara explained that after Governor Matawalle took over the state, he initiated peace, reconciliation and dialogue with the bandits which had yielded positive results because the state is recording relative peace.

“Banditry activities have reduced to a minimal level across the state, we witnessed 9 months without

recording bandit attacks at the initial stage of the dialogue.”

“The state government successfully rescued different groups of kidnapped victims comprising males, females and children. Some of them hailed from Katsina and Sokoto States.”

“A number of repented bandits have surrendered to the authorities while many bandit camps have been destroyed since the inception of the peace dialogue programme.”

“Many roads, hitherto, closed due to banditry have been opened for public transportation. The 14 local government areas are accessible by roads.”

“The state government has provided vehicles and other logistics to security agencies to complement their efforts toward the protection of lives and property in the state.”

“We are calling on the people of the state to cooperate with government and security agencies to end banditry and other security challenges in the state,” he said.