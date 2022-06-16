.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Not satisfied with the conduct of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary in Zamfara State ,the three aspirants, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad have gone to court to challenge the emergence of Dauda Lawal Dare as winner of the election.

Shehu Gusau, through his lead counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Ali Abubakar in an interview with journalists in Kaduna ,said that his client was in Zamfara High Court seeking cancellation of the May 25 PDP Governorship primary election.

Barrister Abubakar cited alleged

irregularities, inconsistencies, fraud, breach of the party’s constitution, provisions of electoral acts among others as reasons for seeking an outright nullification of the exercise.

” We have a strong case and have presented our evidence that the exercise conducted by Adamu Maina Waziri was tainted by a lot of irregularities in total disregard to provisions of the party guiding conduct of primary election.”

” And above all, the action of Adamu Maina Waziri who was the Chairman of the election Committee was a complete breach of constitutional provisions, the country’s Electoral Acts 2022 and so more.”

” Our prayers are therefore; seeking the nullification of that election in its entirety and an order of court for a fresh exercise under the supervision of an unbiased umpire who will give all aspirants equal opportunities and a level playing ground in accordance to Party and the country’s rules and regulations guiding the conduct of Primary,” Barrister Ibrahim said.

Recall that Adamu Maina Waziri who was Chairman of Election Committee of Zamfara PDP Guber Primary had declared Dauda Lawal Dare as the winner of the May 25 exercise.

A conduct which other three contestants; Wadatau Madawaki, Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad and Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau had alleged was marred by fraud and Irregularities, adding that the exercise ran contrary to the party’s guidelines and Electoral Acts.

The defendants were however absent at the first hearing of the case , presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa of the Federal High Court.Justice Bappa while adjourning the case to July 8 due to the absence of the defendants and their lawyer, directed that the defendants should within 30 days respond the claims of the plaintiff, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau.

The defendants were; Adamu Maina Waziri, people’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Zamfara State chairman of the party, Col. Bala Mande (rtd). Also joined in the defense were INEC and Dauda Lawal Dare who was declared winner of the election.