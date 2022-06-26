.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the struggle for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara Governorship ticket moves to the courtroom, stakeholders have expressed fear that litigations and other unresolved issues arising from primary election may cost the opposition party the highest political office in the State.

Speaking to Journalists in Kaduna, spokesman of a group called Concerned PDP Volunteers, Isa Kwatarkwashi decried alleged nonchalant attitude of the party’s leadership in Abuja in resolving the lingering crisis around the just concluded Governorship primary election.

He said the party leadership was expected to be just to all aspirants who took part in the exercise.

Kwatarkwashi described the ongoing crisis as capable of consuming the party and marr its chances of producing the next Governor of Zamfara State.

He recalled how internal crisis within the then ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cost the party the Governorship seat in 2019, which paved way for Governor Bello Matawalle to ocvupy the number one position in the State.

“Had former Governor AbdulAzeez Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and other factional heads managed their differences …., the then APC wouldn’t have lost the state at on a platter of gold to Matawalle who was the PDP Candidate in 2019,” he said.

” We must avoid repeating the ugly history that has led to the fall of others in the political scene of this country.We must learn from the experiences of others and use them to guide our actions by ensuring that right things are done.”

” Internal crisis kindled by supremacy frictions among party leaders who would want their anointed candidates occupy positions often lead to disastrous end for the party at the poll due to fielding of unpopular and non-committed members whose only motive for standing an election is personal aggrandizement, rather than service to people and country.”

” These internal squabbles have played out in some other states that we should draw lessons from, but our leaders seem occupied with how to advance selfish interest above that of the party.”

He alleged that the PDP Governorship primary election conducted in Zamfara state was not fair to them and should be looked into if they are serious about taking back the Zamfara Government House in 2023.