Just when you thought you’ve heard it all from the record producer, Yung Willis, he pulls another trick out of his creative hat with the release of his debut single titled ‘Givin Dem’ off his forthcoming debut album, LOTP (Life of The Party).

This comes on the heels of the recent launch of his record label, Royals Music Records, a hub for talent discovery for artistes, music producers, sound engineers, songwriters, and entertainment professionals.

The multi-talented hitmaker has, in barely three years, crafted some of the biggest hits ever churned out by Nigerian mavericks and is ready to express his artistry and story on the Nigerian music scene with ‘Givin Dem’.

According to him, “I am entering a new phase in the evolution of my art and brand, and by God’s grace, I want to give back to the creative society that has helped me thrive over the last few years.”

‘Givin Dem’ chronicles Willis’ successful run so far in entertainment and how his talent is adored by people of different strata of society. After collaborating with the Dancehall legend on the record-breaking hit; Cold Outside, Yung Willis teams up with Timaya (aka Chulo) again for Givin Dem as well as Abuja-based singers, Kabusa Oriental Choir, on this single.

The opening chorus “Willis you’ve been givin dem, oh yes you’ve been givin dem, wetin you wan give us again” piques your interest until the intense mid-tempo intro knocks you off your feet. The rhythm that follows naturally takes you down memory lane to feel the galala vibe from the early 2000s and, at the same time, reminds you of the modern-day Afro-pop vibe that leaves you doing some creative legwork.

Its vintage-themed video, directed by the talented Unlimited LA, echoes the song’s creative concept. The visuals open with a drone shot of a sub-urban scenery that gives a rather emotive feel. With sober and happy faces ushering viewers into the neighbourhood, this video gives a classic representation of the typical lifestyle of ghetto dwellers. With shots of children playing with clone musical instruments, a local barber, draft players, kids playing suwe, a bread hawker, and Willis chilling at a local kiosk, this video is a true depiction of how the street gets its groove.

The video is culture-rich, niche, and detailed with popular dance steps like legwork, galala, and slow wine giving credence to its street theme. Award-winning artiste, Falz the Bahd Guy, the Ajebo Hustlers, and popular social media comedian, Nasboi, made cameo appearances in this deluxe video.

His upcoming album LOTP (Life of The Party) is definitely one to anticipate. Having partnered with the Mr Eazi-powered international label, emPawa Africa on LOTP, Yung Willis guarantees fans he will “Keep Givin Dem” mind-blowing hit singles.

Givin Dem is out today, June 10th, 2022 and is available on all streaming platforms. Givin Dem is unapologetically street! It is hip, it’s a vibe, it is Givin Dem!