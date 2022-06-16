With less than 24 hours before the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to file their presidential candidates and vice elapses, a group of youths under the Youth Advancement Democratic Forum (YADeF), has thrown their weight behind the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, as the best possible choice as vice presidential candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The group in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the APC can ill-afford to squander its chance of retaining power by picking a vice presidential candidate that does not reflect diversity and inclusion in the country.

“The APC has a chance to demonstrate that it is a party of diversity, religious inclusion, and accommodating all interests and sections of this inherently great country.

“To this end, one individual towers in terms of his sterling credentials, fidelity to the Nigerian Project, commitment to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and administratively competent; Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government,” the statement signed by Kalu Ndubuisi and Ibrahim Alkali, national coordinator and secretary, respectively.

According to the YADeF, there is the need for the flagbearer of the APC to once again demonstrate his cosmopolitan and detribalized, unbiased religious inclination by settling for a man that can help him build on the Next Level Agenda of President Buhari.

“The choice of the SGF will be a Tsunami-like movement for the millions, but silent Christians in the north. But more than that, it will douse the fear of the marginalization of the Christian population in the country.

“Mr. Mustapha has demonstrated that he is a man of immense ability. An oasis of calm in times of upheavals like during the heydays of Covid-19 where he was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Covid-19 amongst many other notable national assignments.

“Available records show that he is about the only government official without any controversy, any alleged acts of misdemeanor and disloyalty.”