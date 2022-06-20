As part of efforts to foster youth inclusion in governance, Nations Builders Youth Network(NBYN) has concluded plans to hold its 2022 conference where the leadership will also be inaugurated.

In a release to the media to that effect, the Convener and National Director of the group, Amb. Raymond Jefferson noted that the goal of the organisation is to change the face of Nigerian politics through education and awareness campaigns that promotes greater participation in politics among the general population and the youth in particular.

Scheduled to take place on June 25, 2022, at Merit House Maitama Abuja, the conference will also focus on efforts to support individuals with credibility, competence and capacity to run for elective offices.

According to Amb. Jefferson, the NBYN conference/ inauguration will be the first of its kind, as the event will be witnessing a gathering of over five thousand youths from all over the country , with a movement population of 4 million Nigerians, mostly youths.

The release added, “The NBYN conference will bring together youth leaders and young vibrant Nigerians. It is important to note that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, alongside others, are the proposed Guest of Honour that will be joining the conversation.

“We have chosen to bring this conversation to the national stage, especially as the 2023 election draws closer, in order to raise the consciousness of the youth on the importance of political awareness and participation as a precursor for good governance in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this is an opportunity to identify with a significant number of youths from across the country as we inspire and awaken their consciousness to the historic opportunity that the 2023 elections provides for them to participate in shaping Nigeria’s future.”