By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Government through the education district six has inaugurated the King’s Club, aimed at promoting positive masculinity among the young ones.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, inaugurated the club on Wednesday, at a Oregun Senior High School, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also in attendance was the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore, among others.

Hamzat, commended the efforts made by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Ms.Titilola Vivour- Adeniyi, and all stakeholders in the campaign to stem the rising incidence of domestic and gender-based violence, particularly as it affects children, youths with innocent and impressionable minds.

According bro him, “Our administration will continue to develop and implement strategies and initiatives that will protect and enhance the quality of all in Lagos State.

Hamza urged the young students to speak up and report to the nearest authority in the case of acts of inappropriate behaviour, bullying or body shaming among others even as he assured of necessary support to victims,

“Violence is not gender specific. It affects everybody, either in the classroom or the playground,” the deputy Governor stated.

Onigbanjo, however, gave an insight of what the initiative is all about, saying, “The Kings Club project will engender a sustainable social structure in educational institutions that will help debunk sociocultural misconceptions and promote positive masculinity and bring about behavioral and attitudinal change in the minds of young boys in Lagos State.

“It was discovered that out of the 141 sex convicts sampled, 80.9 per cent of the convicts revealed that they had been sexually abused as a child implying that they had become sexually active at an early age.”

Some inmates, it was gathered lost their virginity to family members and older acquaintances who took advantage of them during their early teenage years.

Vivour- Adeniyi, stressed that it was in that respect the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency. embarked on a timely intervention titled: ‘The Kings Club.Promoting Positive Masculinity’

According to get: This initiative is to engage secondary school boys on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, dismantle patriarchy, encourage gender parity and ultimately promote positive masculinity.

“King’s Club Initiative is part of government intervention to prevent the youths from exposure to negative psycho-social habits which may have a lasting impact on their innocent and impressionable minds.”

Speaking with one of the students, Aliu Wasiu, “the initiative has shaped our thinking, and how we learned that no matter what the female ones do to us, we should never man-up to them and also avoid bullying at all times.”