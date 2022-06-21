'You’re still all I’ve ever known,' BBNaija's Angel remembers late boyfriend 3years after

Ex-Big Brother Season 6 (shine ya eye) housemate has taken to her Instagram to share a video of her late boyfriend whom she misses a lot.



Sharing the video, she wrote a lengthy caption reiterating how she would always love him and miss the moments they shared together.



She stated, “It’s been three years without you, I’m 22 now, remember you used to call me small madam, guess I’m a big madam now. I will love you forever and I will tell everyone about what a phenomenal human being you were, so much so that I couldn’t believe you ended up with me. “



“I truly believe that you came into my life to show me that I could be loved; flawed and everything and your mere existence was fact that good people do exist; and I’ve never stopped believing.”



“All the love I have learnt; I learnt from you, you’re all 19 years old Angel knew, and I’m 22 now; you’re still all I’ve ever known. I would choose the pain over and over again because experiencing you is far greater than any pain I will feel.”



“You were so much more than my first love; you were my friend, my laughing partner, my comedian and most importantly Victor; you were you. You were nice and sweet and kind and you had 12 birthmarks; I know because I counted them that time you got so tipsy, you told me you loved me and I froze up, that was the first time you said it.”



“My best friend, my Mayo boy, my first everything, you know it goes beyond the existence of time and even the confinements of infinity, I love you so much, keep resting and don’t be angry at me that I barely visit; If there’s one thing we both share in common; it’s that we’re both ghosts”.