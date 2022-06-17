By Chinonso Alozie

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday warned the rampaging criminal gangs in the South East region that their days are numbered, just as IPOB vowed to apprehend the hoodlums.

IPOB’s lead counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor while speaking with newsmen in Owerri gave this warning after they visited Nnamdi Kanu at the detention facility of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja, last Thursday.

They described the action of the hoodlums as sacrilegious and an attempt to label IPOB a bad group. Also, the group urged the residents to continue to expose them and their activities for sanity to return to the zone.

According to IPOB, lead legal team, “Consistent with the prevailing Court-Order, Our team of lawyers conducted today’s routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Ohamadike Ndi Igbo).Onyewuu was briefed on the positions of all pending legal actions instituted on his behalf, as well as those we are defending across all courts, including our yesterday’s superlative outing in Ebonyi State High Court.

“Onyendu was particularly enthused with our legal prowess and extraordinary feats so far recorded. He reminded us that our professional services in this regard, especially those directed towards rescuing UmuChineke entrapped in various detention facilities across all the states is a divine mandate, which will be remembered by posterity.

“All strategies towards a successful outing, come 28th June 2022, were comprehensively reviewed, and it is our conviction that there shall be Victory, come 28th June 2022.

“Onyendu was also briefed on the level of compliance with his directive for total sanity on our land, which is yielding the desired result. The community efforts of our people who have taken it upon themselves to confront these criminal gangs/evil elements desecrating our land, and the extraordinary feats being recorded in these volunteer services were equally shared.

“Onyendu insists that every form of crime and criminality in our land must be completely eradicated, and proceeded to urge our people never to relent in fishing out the criminal elements, who are mainly strangers on our land. Onyendu commended UmuChineke for their peaceful conduct and resoluteness. The efforts of those aggressively working towards the bad labelling of his peaceful movement have come to halt. The facts speak for themselves.

“We seized the opportunity offered by the visit to brief Onyendu of the barbaric act of the criminal gangs who kidnapped my Aunty a week ago, and her subsequent release.”

“It is pertinent to note that the criminal gangs, who engaged in this sacrilegious act, in active connivance with some locals have nothing to do with IPOB. They are pure criminals who would soon be apprehended. To this end, Onyendu declared that the days of these monsters are numbered. Nevertheless, we continue to thank the highest God for the gift of life.

“Onyendu reiterated his confidence in the ability of those who are steering this ship on his behalf, particularly in restoring total calm and sanity on our land, which is in line with the ideology of his peaceful Movement. He remains profoundly grateful,” IPOB said.