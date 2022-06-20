.

Says party will replicate Ekiti success

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has challenged his kinsmen in Boripe and Ifelodun local government areas to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to returned him to office as Governor for a second term.

Addressing party members and supporters in Iragbiji and Ikirun on Monday, Governor Oyetola said he has represented the federal constituency very well and urged resident to reciprocate by voting en mass for him and his party at the July 16 governorship election.

He said the APC would not join any opposition party in promoting thuggery and violence in the forthcoming election but concentrate on mobilising the electorates, based on its achievement, to win the election.

“I am imploring you to vote for us because the Governor’s seat is from this place. Vote for your own, vote APC because God already had mercy on us, if the seat is to be shared based on number of votes, it maybe difficult for this town to get it.

“The most important position in state party politics is the Governorship seat which God has given you. I implore those that have not collected their PVC to do so. We were told that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected in Osun which includes Boripe local government.

“I implore you and other residents who have not collected their Permanent Voters Cards to pick it throughout this week and be part of history because we will replicate the Ekiti State electoral victory on July 16 here in Osun.

“As a son of the soil, I really appreciate your turn out, but this should be replicated on July 16 and we should we will all sing victory song together”, he said

Also, the Campaign’s Director-General, Senator Ajibola Basiru urged electorates in the state to re-elect Governor Oyetola due to his achievement within the over three years that he has administer the state.

“Disregard the rumours being peddled around by opposition parties that Oyetola will ban Okada if re-elected or punish civil servants, this is the most civil servants-friendly government in the state. We are one of the only five states redeeming its share of the contributory pension scheme and release fund monthly towards offsetting pension arrears.

“Anybody who does not have PVC and shouting Oyetola for second term is not doing well. On election day, I admonish the electorate to monitor their votes because the opposition wants to steal from our votes”, Senator Ajibola added.