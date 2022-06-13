Monalisa Chinda

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and TV talk show host, Monalisa Chinda-Coker’s waves making show on Dstv, ‘You and I with Monalisa’ is currently partnering Goje Africa and other cultural promoters to revamp and revitalise tourism sector in West Africa.

Tagged “Destination West Africa Project”, the aim, according to the screen diva is basically to encourage Africans to travel Africa.

In a chat with our reporter, the light-skinned actress disclosed that they will be visiting tourist attractions in the region to shine the light on destinations with the aim of promoting trade, culture and business.

“Also, we will be exploring further opportunities in West African and Nigerian tourisms.

“We also look forward to sharing the beauty of our common heritage, cultural similarities among others.

“Most importantly, we look forward to engaging the youths in these areas to further consolidate on the gains and importance of tourism.

“And since I have a platform and a huge following, we intend to bring these places to the front burner in the scheme of global markets and visitations.

“Also, as the host of ‘You and I with Monalisa’, the pan-African TV talk show since 2015, our sixth season focuses primarily on tourism and its huge potentials especially on the African continent,” she stated.

Speaking further on the project, the organisers also gave more insight in the detailed statement below:

“Intra Africa travel and tourism has had its challenges bordering from lack of awareness of its destinations, to barriers that impede air travel. This has further been exacerbated in a post pandemic era.

“Having identified the gaps in domesticating intra-Africa tourism, Goge Africa and its partners have come together to launch the Destination West Africa project.

“This project is to encourage Africans to travel Africa but the campaign kicks off with the West coast of Africa.”

The organisers also stated that the first leg will see them touring four West African countries namely Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast, starting from Nigeria.

While the second leg, will take them to Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea Conakry, respectively.

“As travel and tourism rebounds, the organizers are advocating lowering of barriers and cost of intra- Africa travel, especially on the west coast to enable tourists explore the gems it has to offer rather than making Dubai, America or Europe their first choice as what comes to mind of a tourist is affordability and accessibility not forgetting the visa-free opportunity that the ECOWAS sub-region provides for West African travellers.”