By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Dr. Sina Okanlomo is the President of Yoruba One Voice Worldwide, a socio-political group for Yoruba sons and daughters in the Diaspora. In this interview, he speaks on the importance of June 12 in the annals of Yoruba history.

The annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola is 29 years today. Have the Yoruba learnt any lesson?

Certainly, no lesson has been learnt because those who were responsible for the ignoble annulment of June 12 were not held accountable. They continue to take our unity for granted and are more emboldened to the extent that they accelerate their internal colonization agenda as we have seen in the just concluded primaries where the North wanted to monopolize power.

It was at the expense of other nations within the geographical entity called Nigeria. What is actually shocking is that our people who were directly affected by the annulment of June 12 election remain disorganized and lack a clear agenda to ensure our survival as a people.

The build-up to the 2023 election and all antecedents are showing signs of the usual divide and rule process, which may destabilize the centre from holding. If we are careful, anarchy and disintegration may happen. And it may lead to the emergence of a new system in Nigeria. We would no longer accept carnages like the Owo massacre and Igangan incident.

Already, June 12 is Nigeria’s Democracy Day. Is that not enough?

It was too little too late. We could have been grateful to Buhari for that declaration but the rationale behind the declaration was shameful. It was a ploy to appease Tinubu and the Yoruba nation to support his re-election. What is actually sad is that those who directly benefited from June 12 annulment like Obasanjo and Jonathan, ignored the significance of June 12. In fact, Obasanjo, who was from the same town as MKO was deceitful about the significance of the day and this is shameful.

However, Buhari saw nothing wrong with the annulment. That was why he honoured those who betrayed the June 12 struggle and those who incarcerated Bashorun MKO Abiola in the same setting. It was a humiliation to Yoruba nation.

Are you saying the Yoruba nation have not benefited from the annulment?

No benefit has accrued from June 12. It is a total disaster for Oduduwa nation. Many of our leaders were killed including the acclaimed winner of the election. Someone should be held accountable for the death of Abiola. The principal actors should have been prosecuted for the attempt to plunge Nigeria into crisis and for threatening the unity of Nigeria. It was a massive loss. It was a moment in our history that we should not forget and should continue to share the experience with 100 generations of our children so that they will prepare for how to relate to other parts of the country.

Will the emergence of Tinubu calm your agitation for Yoruba liberation?

Our agitation is still on and more people are joining our liberation movement. Tinubu alone cannot be blamed for our lack of significant progress. All of us, every one of us must take responsibility.

Even though everyone needs to have a taste of the presidency, it is not the primary reason for our agitation. What informed our agitation is the need to create a homeland for all the people of Yoruba extraction. About 70 million are in Brazil and 60 million are in Africa. This large number of people, probably the fifth largest ethnic nationality, deserves a sovereign nation of their own just like the Chinese, Indians and Europeans.

Even if we are given the presidency for eight years, the long and short-term impact on Yorubaland is insignificant. We need to create a unique identity for our people.

Does it mean you don’t believe Nigeria can still work?

One Nigeria is a myth. It is a British/Fulani project and it is not sustainable because the foundation is fraudulent. You cannot establish a strong building on a structurally defective foundation. That is what we have seen as far as Nigeria is concerned. It cannot withstand a little tremor and will collapse very soon.

I believe Nigeria is negotiable, but what is not negotiable is our right to self-determination, as long as we remain within the geographical boundary called Nigeria, we are not free people. The 1999 constitution is a scam. There must be a referendum to determine the future of every nationality which made up the entity called Nigeria. It is not a nation but a mere geographical expression.

Why did you say the 1999 Constitution is a myth?

How can you have a constitution of a multinational country without a referendum clause? The UK constitution has it entrenched in it. This is why the 1999 Constitution is a fraud. It is an attempt to propagate the myth of one Nigeria.

What is the way forward?

In the interim, the way forward is to repeal the 1999 Constitution and adopt the 1963 Constitution taking into consideration the six geopolitical zones and total devolution of power. In a nutshell, what is needed is a confederation.