By Biodun Busari

Some Nigerians on Twitter have criticised Yoruba actors who endorsed the national leader and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for president in 2023.

The likes of Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, Taiwo Hassan popularly known as Ogogo, Yinka Quadri, Toyin Adegbola, among other notable actors and actresses have posted a video to support Tinubu’s presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, their standpoint with the former Lagos State Governor did not go well with some Nigerians on Twitter, thus, expressing their displeasure.

One of them wande @blaccmajek said, “Yoruba Nollywood actors are the most shameless in Nigeria. Won’t forget how they handled the baba Ijesha case, and they are always moving to the highest bidder during elections. Stupid people.”

“BASH-AAR @FaruqBashar tweeted, “Wetin concern these Yoruba actors say them dey cancel them for Twitter, Facebook is where their people are.”

However, there are those who back their position, claiming that anybody is at the liberty of supporting any candidate and moreso, Tinubu has helped their industry.

“Why are you insulting them? You don’t know what BAT has done for them or the Yoruba movie industry. Many of you don’t watch Yoruba movies anyway. Support your own, let them support their own. It is not affecting you,” Sir Dickson @Wizarab10 reacted.