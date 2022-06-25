Senate President Lawan

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The controversy surrounding the fate of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan with regards to his reelection has assumed another dimension following the submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC that Bashir Machina won the All Progressives Congress APC Senatorial Primary Election in the area.

The May 28 Primary Election in Yobe Zone C was won by Machina at a time the Senate President was aspiring for the presidential ticket of the party

Although Lawan did not participate in the Senatorial Primary Election, his details were however uploaded to the INEC Candidates’ Nomination Portal by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party.

The party’s decision has stirred a lot of controversy, with Machina saying he remained the candidate of the APC.

However, on the primary election report submitted by the INEC monitoring team and sighted by our correspondent, the APC Returning Officer for the election, Alhaji Danjuma Isa Manga returned Machina as duly elected.