Founder, Xtra Brides Lagos, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel has advised young Nigerians to be passionate about their dream careers to stand a chance of making success of same.

Arguably, Nigeria’s rave of the moment in the fashion world, Oyetomiwa Daniel has combined rare passion with discipline to create a world where celebrities cutting across the musical and entertainment world are scrambling for her attention.

Sharing her thoughts with newsmen recently, the XBL founder said, “as a young girl, I had a dream of being the number one couture designer in Africa because I was fascinated by exquisite clothing even at a young age.

“I have always had a fascinating passion for fashion as I was used to pointing out errors in outfits worn on television at a very young age.

“For every dress I see, rather than look away, I would find myself looking for missing pieces in the design, and assessing it for what could have been added or removed to make it perfect.”

She also recalled making an attempt into her then unknown world while still an undergraduate.

“I started a brand called Jacket Plus in my first year at the university. All I was doing then were Ankara jackets and tops which were sold for N3,000,” she recalled.

Asked to share her formative years, she stated: “I was born the first child of four children in a Christian family. I had my education at St Louis Girls Secondary School and my tertiary education at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State. Thereafter, I did my mandatory National Youth Service in a law firm.”

She cautioned young entrepreneurs to be patient, adding that the make it quick syndrome would help destroying dreams and expectations.

After graduation, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel consolidated her talent by proceeding to fashion school in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos and subsequently furthered her training in Paris, France, in 2019.

Xtra Brides Lagos, which she founded in 2020 took off to a flying start and has become the preferred choice of A-list celebrities including the likes of Tiwa Savage, Ini Edo, Funke Akindele-Bello, Yemi Slade, Simi among others.