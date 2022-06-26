As a way of promoting Kung Fu, the Wushu Kung Fu stakeholders recently gathered to proffer ways if improving the sport and how to achieve sustainable results in Nigeria at the first Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria In Lagos.

Speaking at the first AGM, the President of Wushu Development Association of Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, said the association has performed positively.

Besides, he noted how the association achieved exceptional performance in hosting its first competition last year.

Ni said: “We, the Chinese community in Nigeria, are glad that Wushu Kung Fu is performing well as a sporting event in Nigeria, we will continue to support the development of the sport. All that is needed is to join hands together to promote the sport.”

In his remarks, the Secretary General Nigeria of Wushu kung-fu Federation, Chimezie Asiegbu, said: “I wish to express our profound appreciation to the Wushu Development Association for their support towards the development of Wushu kungfu in Nigeria. With what I saw today, I believe that the future of Wushu kung fu in Nigeria is very bright.

“The Federation’s plan is to make sure that all stakeholders are together and working with one purpose for the development of Wushu kungfu in Nigeria.”

Among the highlights was the election conducted by the electoral committee into different executive offices, which was thereafter followed by presentation of certificates to the winners of the election.

Wushu, or Kung Fu, is a general term for Chinese martial arts. Wushu actually means martial arts in Chinese: Wu means military or martial, and Shu means art. The sport of wushu was developed from Chinese martial arts, the goal was to standardize the practice of traditional martial arts.

Wushu is also a combination of performance elements and martial arts. Wushu focuses on striking, grappling, throwing, quickness, explosive power, and relaxed movement. Contemporary Wushu consist a lot of Chinese martial art styles.