The World Trade Organization has announced the extension of its four-day-long ongoing Ministerial Conference by a day, till Thursday, June 16.

In an urgent statement dispatched to heads of delegation on Wednesday, the WTO secretariat said the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) would be extended by one day until Thursday, 16 June.

The short message to the heads of delegation read as follows: “Further to the Director-General’s announcement at the Horizontal HODs meeting yesterday evening and following her consultations with the MC12 Chair, Vice-Chairs and the Minister Facilitators, the delegations are advised that the MC12 Conference will be extended by one day until Thursday, 16 June 2022— 3 P.M.”

According to the original schedule, the meeting, which kicked off in Geneva on June 11 and co-hosted by Kazakhstan, was to conclude today.

Earlier on Tuesday night, WTO’s Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala anticipated to extend the ongoing ministerial by one day. She had suggested an extension to expedite the ministers to deliberate more on the contentious issues so as to achieve some tangible outcome out of the ministerial.

In the opening speech she gave on Monday, Okonjo-Iweala had said she anticipated that the ministers work together.

“I hope as ministers you can work even better together to complete nearly completed deliverables so this organization can be put back on a results-focused trajectory.

I would like you to spend just a little bit of the political capital you have stored for your bilaterals and regional deals, to support multilateral deals at the WTO,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

