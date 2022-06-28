By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS collective bargaining to check growing destruction and negligence of Nigerian national assets has shifted to the South South with a summit billed for 25th and 26th of next month in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Following the Convention held in Abuja in back in February, organisers say the choice of South South for the Zonal Summit on: Domesticating Stakeholders Statutory Responsibility In Protecting Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructures and Assets was in realisation of the zone as the most affected by the menace of key aasets destruction.

Chiakor Alfred, Chief of Strategic Planning and Innovations, Ashcrafft Centre for Social Science Research who heads the Secretariat, Summit Coordinating Committee, noted that, “To achieve projected outcome and sustain confidence building, diverse stakeholders from both public and private sectors are to discuss challenges impacting the integrity, operations and security of these critical infrastructures and assets, proffering solutions”

Alfred in a sensitisation briefing in Port Harcourt explained that, “The last two decades have demonstrated clearly that the nature of threats to Nigeria’s security have changed significantly.

“Structural challenges like systematic vandalisation, degradation, destruction of Nigeria’s critical national infrastructures, monuments and business assets, terrorism, insurgency, cyber crimes, banditry, kidnapping piracy, oil bunkering, drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime, have created entirely new security environment.

“The rampancy and intensity of the vandalisation and destruction

of Nigeria’s infrastructures and assets prompted the call by

President Muhammadu Buhari to all Nigerians to see it as a patriotic duty to ensure maximum vigilance and shared responsibility in protection of these assets and platforms at all points in their lifecycle.

The South – South summit is therefore a Private/Public Sector Partnership at prioritizing Multi Agency Joint Risk Management Efforts to secure Nigeria’s critical assets, in line with the Risk Management Framework of the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 and the Critical National Infrastructure Bill

under consideration at the National Assembly.

“It shall also engender reengineering of appropriate legislations, strategic roadmap for harnessing expert knowledge and country wide technical support for deterrence, codified response strategy and recovery architecture to Nigeria’s critical assets. It is imperative to domesticate proceedings of this Summit at Zonal and Host Communities levels.

Expected at the Summit are the federal ministries of Petroleum Resources, Transportation, Communication and Digital Economy and Power whose assets are constantly under threat, as lawmakers, security agencies, regulators in diverse sectors, investors, professional and civil society organizations, traditional institution, socio cultural and pressure groups among others.