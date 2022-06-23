By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As the world, on Monday, marked the world refugees day, Nigeria’s National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has joined the global space to mark and celebrate refugees at home and at the international level.

Speaking to Vanguard via telephone, the head of department refugees affairs Abuja, Murdakai Titus, said that the symbolic celebration and/or marking of the day began on June 17 with road work in Abuja to sensitise people and to voice concerns on the need for government and individuals to protect and care for refugees and to see them as normal human beings.

Titus, who decried treatments of refugees in some parts of the world, particularly in some African countries and parts of Europe, described Nigeria’s accepting and treatments of refugees as one of the best.

“Nigeria is doing well on the issues of accepting refugees, migrants and internally displaced person’s unlike in some African and European nations where refugees are camped without attention and basic facilities,” he said.

He called on the international community to give equal rights to all refugees in any host country.

“Every country must give refugees equal rights just like bonafide citizens of those countries. Refugees are entitled to basic amenities being enjoyed by other citizens.

“Let me use this day to raise concerns over the treatments of refugees and/or migrants. Other nations to forthwith see migrants and refugees as part of them and pray that what made human beings to become refugees be tackled in any country where such is happening,” he said.

