The Federal Government yesterday in Lagos declared that it would no longer tolerate abandoned goods vessels that have turned wrecks on the nation’s port approaches. The declaration is coming on the heels of the discovery of over 40 wrecks by the Nigerian Navy, in the course of carrying out hydrographic exercises on the nation’s coastal and territorial waters.

Addressing journalists at the 2022 World Hydrography Day held at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, the Minister of State for Transport, Miss Gbemisola Saraki, lamented that the wrecks were not only hindering the country’s economic growth but that it also posed danger to navigation.

Expressing her determination to address the frightening development, she said, “I am in Lagos to address the issue of wrecks. You and I know that every single vessel that comes into our waters, we know the owners. And the fact that they continue to abandon those vessels in our waters means they feel they can do that with impunity and with no consequences.

But that has to stop. “As you are aware, the Navy has identified about 40 wrecks. So it is important we have to do something about the issue. We are going to inspect some of these wrecks”, she stated. Earlier in her keynote address, the minister congratulated the Navy and other maritime stakeholders on their ability to combat piracy and crimes at sea in the Gulf of Guinea and the nation’s territorial waters.

She said: “Today marks five months of zero attack. This is the first time in 28 years that there has been no attack. This is a feat being duly recognized by the International Maritime Bureau. I therefore congratulate the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Navy and of course, NIMASA on this remarkable achievement. I hope that the collaboration that made this possible will continue”.

Noting that every day was Hydrography Day to a Naval Officer or a Cadet, she however observed a low rate of female participation in Hydrography. She therefore, charged leadership of the Nigerian Navy to ensure the inclusion of female naval personnel in Hydrography.

According to her, “Like other Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields, Hydrography has traditionally seen low rates of female participation.”The role women play in economic development is vital. But sometimes, it is overlooked in areas that are not typically areas that women and girls look towards.

“I was happy when the Hydrographer of the Navy told me that we have two females already. We need to encourage such women into this industry because they are not used to it. I hope the Nigerian Navy will make a conscious effort to do that”.

The decision by the United Nations General Assembly to assent to the adoption of June 21st of every year as the World Hydrography Day, according to her, indicated the recognition of the role Hydrography played in all activities within the ocean, as well as the importance of the oceans both as a medium for global trade and a source of livelihood to humankind and as revenue generation for Governments.

As the world battles environmental pollution, she said there was a growing concern for the future of the ocean, particularly as it relates to the health of its biodiversity. Studies, according to her, had shown that “tropical coral reefs may disappear by the turn of the century and by 2050 there could be more plastics in the ocean than fish.

“Despite these looming dangers threatening the world’s oceans, there isn’t enough effort at understanding the ocean environment to elicit appropriate actions to improve its health. Unfortunately, only about 2% of the national research budget is allocated to ocean research.

Without adequate research funding, the data and the understanding necessary to manage ocean science and impact suffers. Countries like Nigeria with enormous strategic ocean assets need the resource allocation and expertise of the Navy as a national strategy.

“These alarming statistics triggered the United Nations in 2017, to declare the period from 2021 to 2030, as a decade of ocean science for sustainable development. The above declaration by the UN aims to leverage ocean sciences at all levels, to drive actions and processes for reversing the decline in ocean health, while continuing to rely on the ocean for our ever increasing needs.

“Hydrography’ is the key driver of ocean science studies and depicts the physical features of the ocean and that is the starting point for any meaningful understanding of the world’s oceans. It is this knowledge that enables us to better manage our ocean’s assets and deliver economic and environmental solutions to the maritime public and stakeholders across Nigeria.

“It is in this regard that I consider the theme for this year’s World Hydrography Day – “Hydrdrography : Contributions to the United Nations Ocean Decade “ apt. This is because, all over the world today, discussions will focus on various littoral governments efforts towards improving the health of our oceans, through appropriate hydrographic capacity development”, she stated.

Earlier in his keynote address, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, informed that Nigeria joined the league of chart producing nations, when the first indigenous navigational chart was unveiled by the Nigerian Navy at the last World Hydrography Day, adding that barely two years down the line, nine more navigational paper charts and five cells of Electronic Navigational Charts had been produced.

He disclosed that the Navy had also achieved another milestone in developing hydrographic capacity, with the commencement of the production of nautical publications by its Hydrographic Office. He also described the theme of the 2022 World Hydrographic Day as apt, due to the “ indispensability of hydrographic data in ocean scientific research”.

The CNS further stated that “the Nigerian Navy recently commenced the first indigenous systematic survey of Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters. This marked the beginning of systematic study of Nigeria’s waters and the campaign would be sustained until our entire offshore waters are completely surveyed.

“Pertinently, knowledge of the physical properties of the environment would be used, not only for nautical charts production, but also to aid the Federal Government towards policy formulation that would reverse the cycle of decline in Nigeria’s ocean health.

Furthermore, these hydrographic data would assist relevant agencies to delineate critical marine protected and potential deep sea mining areas. These would further position Nigeria on the right part towards improved national economic growth, development and security”.

He however, noted that the navy would not have been able to attain the hydrographic capability without the support of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.In his welcome address, Hydrographer of the Navy, Rear Admiral Emeka Okafor, explained that, hydrography, as a branch of applied sciences, “stands out as a major scientific tool, that offers indispensable knowledge, which mariners and policy makers, could leverage to ensure conservation and sustainable use of the oceans”.

He said Ships would be unable to safely sail from one part of the ocean to another without accurate and up-to-date hydrographic information. Furthermore, hydrography, according to him, provided the basic information required for all forms of studies, engineering, regulatory framework, and management, within the oceans.

“As we deliberate on the contributions of hydrography, towards the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans for the next decade, we need to ask ourselves, how much of hydrographic information is available to policy makers in Nigeria, to guide them in the governance of Nigeria’s territorial waters, as a part of the world’s oceans?

“How much hydrographic information is available to maritime users in Nigeria to enable them to engage in practices that would ensure the conservation and sustainable use of Nigeria’s waters?

“Again, what ocean education does the people living within 50 miles of Nigeria’s coast have to enable them indulge in activities that would improve the health of Nigeria’s waters?

Lastly, how many of our policy makers are aware that hydrographic information can help them provide a regulatory framework to facilitate sustainable interactions within Nigeria’s ocean?

“I strongly believe that, at the end of today’s world hydrography day celebration in Nigeria, answers to these posers would have been provided. I also believe that today’s event would provide enough awareness on how effective hydrographic service delivery in Nigeria would help reduce plastic wastes, manufactured chemicals, petroleum wastes, agricultural runoff and biological threats in our waters.

This, would in-turn improve Nigeria’s economy and the health of its citizenry, as harmful toxins, ingested through eating contaminated seafood, would be reduced to barest minimum”, Hydrographer of the Navy said. The occasion which also witnessed the unveiling of the Nigerian Navy Nautical Publications and Gondola Magazine, had eminent personalities from all walks of life in attendance.