By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has called for the collaboration of all residents in the state in protecting, maintaining, and restoring the planet for a more conducive environment.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who made the call at the grand finale of the World Environment Day with the theme; “Only One Earth” at the Banquet Hall of June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, said, all should be concerned about how best to proffer solutions to challenges confronting the environment, in order to make it a better place to live.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Head of Service, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, implored the citizens to desist from polluting the environment to prevent loss of lives and property, pointing out that the celebration was aimed at educating the public on environmental challenges which include, flood, deforestation, pollution, among others.

He noted that his administration had put in place the Ogun State Waste Management Agency, to curb indiscriminate waste disposal, urging residents to cooperate with the government at ensuring a cleaner environment, saying ‘’clean environment is the key to the existence and survival of life on planet’’.

“As a responsive entity, the current administration under the leadership of his Excellency Dapo Abiodun MFR is putting in place of machineries to curb some of the impacts of environmental challenges.

“In advent of this administration, the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, OGWAMA was created to immense waste management particularly community waste.

“The state government has spent about #2bn on waste management and ensuring that the environment is safe for all its citizens”.

In his keynote address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya pointed out that ‘’as Ogun is rapidly growing to become the most industrialised State in Nigeria, we need to protect our rich biodiversity which is already being threatened”.

“To avoid adverse effects on our ecosystem, we need to use this year’s celebration, which is the 50th anniversary of the World Environment Day, to enlighten people on how to be agents of change for sustainable and equitable development’’.

On his part, Head Environmental Management and Toxicology Department, Federal University of Agriculture, Prof. Babatunde Bada, who spoke on the consequences of climate change, said the condition could lead to loss of lives, encouraging people to cultivate the habit of tree planting and recycling wastes, particularly plastic bottles which causes damage to human health.

Earlier in his address, a Professor of Environmental Chemistry, Oladele Osibanjo, represented by the Head Department of Geography, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Dr. Olumide Onafeso mentioned that the health of the people had a great impact on the earth, emphasising the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Engr. Rasaki Ojetola, said the earth is faced with a triple planetary emergency which includes, climate change, pollution, nature and biodiversity loss, noting that all hands must be on deck to save the planet.