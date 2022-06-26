By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Drug Day, the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry, CADAM, has admonished everyone suffering under the scourge of Drug and Substance Abuse not to shy away due to stigma and ostracisation associated with the condition but speak up and reach out for help.

CADAM, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the auspices of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been at the forefront of the fight against Drug and Substance abuse in Nigeria.

Every year CADAM treats about 300 people in her facilities in Epe and Abeokuta and counsels more than 1000 people at her office in Lagos.

In a press statement to mark this year’s Day with the theme: “Regardless, Speak Up, Get Help”, signed by the Director-General,. CDAM, Dr Dokun Adedeji, said it was ready to render help more than ever before by providing counseling at her head office in Lagos and treatment & rehabilitation at her two rehabilitation centers in Epe and Abeokuta.

Adedeji said the NGO will be marking World Drug Day tomorrow in many Churches across Lagos through a Special Church Engagement Programme. “This involves about 100 Anti-Drug Abuse Advocates speaking during the Sunday service on the increasing menace of Drug Abuse. This is because more people are resorting to drug abuse as a coping mechanism at a time of high insecurity (local insurgency, banditry, kidnappings & killings) and economic hardship resulting from the gradually subsiding Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing international wars.”

Reeling out activities to mark the day in Nigeria, Adedeji said CDAM is putting together a series of activities to mark the day. For over 30 years CADAM has worked closely with other stakeholders in the sector to treat and rehabilitate people with drug use disorders. In fact, over 3000 people have been successfully treated with most living more fulfilled lives.

This year, Adedeji said: “Members of Staff and Friends of CADAM will go on an awareness walk at the RCCG Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State on Tuesday, June 28 to further promote the theme: Regardless. Speak Up, Get help while providing needed information on Drug Abuse to all on their way.

“The walk which will go on concurrently in Epe and Port Harcourt is to raise the consciousness of all other stakeholders in the Anti-Drug Abuse sector to do more at this critical time.

“Recent happenings around us in Nigeria and the world were rife to determine what the theme of this year will be “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”#CareinCrisis.

So, this year also, individuals, communities, and governmental and non-governmental organizations all over the world will join in at various levels to commemorate the World Drug Day by raising awareness of the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the society, state, nation, and the world at large

World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26.