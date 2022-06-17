By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River Government, through the State Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program has commenced the enumeration of all built up properties in the state.

This is contained in a release signed by Mr Ted Inyang, State Project Manager, World Bank SFTAS Program.

The release stated that the exercise is meant to help government plan better for the economy and security of the state.

According to the release, the enumeration will also ensure better physical and town planning, and will help guide government in infrastructural development.

“Additionally, the exercise will also ensure that house owners and landlords have proper evaluation of their houses for the purposes of its use as collateral for securing loans from banks and financial institutions.

“This enumeration process is a win-win for both the government and the citizens.

“While it will help the government to properly plan infrastructural development, the landlords will through it, get to know the actual value of their properties.

“The pilot exercise will last for 20 days, beginning from June 13 to July 2, 2022 in six wards of Calabar Municipal and Calabar South local government areas,” the release stated.

The release further said that the SFTAS programme is a collaboration between the Federal Government and the World Bank.

The release explained that it was designed to strengthen Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability in Nigerian states as a way of improving their revenue base, increasing efficiency in public expenditure and reducing debt overhang.

“The four year program is expected to run from 2018-2022 with a budget size of $750Million meant to be shared among all the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

“Accordingly, residents of the state, especially property owners/landlords are kindly requested to cooperate with our team of enumerators,” the release stated.