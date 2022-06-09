.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The protest being championed by the national assembly workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) entered the fourth day Thursday with the staff blocking the main gate of the complex, cooking food and dancing.

The hired the services of a caterer and a disc jockey for the entertainment to sustain their protest which started on Monday.

Some of the workers also brought mats and spread on the road while playing ludo and other games.

The protest was essentially to press home their demand for the payment of arrears of Minimum wage, leave grant and other allowances.

The workers’ action had on daily basis prevented vehicular movement into the complex except members of the armed forces, Department of State Service, police and other paramilitary personnel attached to the National Assembly.

Similarly, bank staff, aides to lawmakers and construction workers could not also access the building.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Chapter of PASAN, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, told reporters that the protest will continue until all their demands were met.

It will be recalled that the national assembly suspended plenary because of primary elections of the political parties.

It will however resume plenary next week Tuesday.