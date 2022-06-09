A woman has been paid a whopping 4.1m by a car insurance company after catching an STD while having sex behind her partner’s car.

The woman, referred to only as MO in court documents, said she contracted the human papillomavirus, HPV, from her romantic partner while they were dating in the back of her car.

He was insured by GEICO General Insurance Company and in February 2021 he informed them that he wanted to seek compensation from their client for the loss.

Court documents revealed that the man knew he had HPV, in addition to throat cancer, yet continued to have sex with the MO without informing her of the risk, which the infection ‘directly or indirectly contributes to’.

The Jackson County Circuit Court ruled that the man was liable, and the woman was given a 4.1 million settlement, to be paid by her insurance company, GEICO.

Source: Mirror UK