By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sam Nkire has said that with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the ballot paper in 2023 general elections, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will have an uphill task regaining power at the center.

Nkire who’s the pioneer leader of the caucus in Abia State also said that Tinubu deserved to win the party’s presidential primary election considering his unequaled service to APC.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday, Nkire said that Tinubu was one of the greatest contributors to the birth, growth and development of the APC, adding that his landslide victory at the primary election confirmed his acceptance by the generality of the members of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain who is also a pioneer member of the party said he was confident that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be a good President, giving his track record when he served as Governor of Lagos State.

He urged the APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections to be magnanimous in victory, especially to the Southeast zone which has been crying out loud against marginalization for a long time.

Nkire said he had no doubt in his mind that the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party PDP, would have an uphill task regaining power from the APC come 2023, “with a juggernaut like the ‘Jagaban’, Bola Tinubu on the ballot for the APC”.