APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has boasted of his party’s higher chances of winning the 2023 general elections, saying with its 43 million membership base, the party cannot lose the elections.

Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Senator Adamu made the assertion while receiving the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska in his office.

“Adamu said the APC was sure to win the 2023 general elections which will be held in a fair and just manner. The chairman stated that with the massive support the party enjoyed from over 43 million Nigerians, there was no way the party will lose the 2023 elections”, Keffi stated.

The Polish Ambassador had stated that her country was interested in political developments within Nigeria and will like to see a peaceful transition to another president after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari ends next year.

She also called on the APC to create opportunities for women and young persons to participate in the political terrain.

Ambassador Tarnawska said Poland looks forward to improved bilateral diplomatic relations between both countries but particularly in improved economic relations.

She stated that Poland understood and sympathized with the challenges Nigeria was facing especially in the area of security, noting that her country had faced similar challenges in the past. She therefore hoped that the visit will be another layer of constructive relationship between Poland and Nigeria.

Adamu, while responding to the comments of Ambassador Tarnawska said the party was conscious of the effects of developments in Nigeria on other African countries.

He noted that the party was therefore prepared to conduct itself at the next elections according to international best practices. He informed the Ambassador that because of the opportunities created by the APC, a woman gubernatorial candidate had emerged from the party in conservative northern Nigeria.

Adamu called for Poland and the international community to show more understanding about Nigeria’s challenges and electoral history.

He said Nigeria was a developing democratic nation and lessons are being learnt in electoral processes, pledging that the APC will continue to do everything to advance democratic practice in Nigeria.