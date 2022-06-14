From left — A former Amir of MSSNLagos, Ustadh Qasim Badrudeen (third left); Amir of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni; first prize winner’s father, Mr Okunade; first prize winner, Majisah Okunade; Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Saheed Amzat; immediate past MSSNLagos Amir, Saheed Ashafa; MSSNagos ex-Business Chairman, Abduljaleel Gbadamosi; and MSSNLagos Amirah, Basheeroh Majekodunmi (second right) at the MSSNLagos Intellectual and Quiz Competition in Lagos recently…

By Miftaudeen Raji

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, has awarded over N1 million to the winners of its Lagos Intellectual Quiz Competition (LIQC) held in Lagos recently.

During the event held at the Multipurpose Hall of Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Lagos, on Saturday, June 4, leaders and members of the Lagos chapter of MSSN converged for the grand finale of maiden edition of the LIQC.

The keenly-contested competition saw Majisa Okunade from Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Surulere and Moosa Akintunde, a student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Bajulaye, Somolu emerge champions in the senior and junior categories respectively.

Also, Muhammad Ajuwon, from Agidingbi Senior Secondary School, Ikeja, and Muhammad Isu, another student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Bajulaye, Somolu, took the first and second runner-up positions for the senior category.

The junior category finalists were Khawlah Bello, from Excelsior Islamic Schools, Satellite Town, Amuwo Odofin (first runner-up) and Nimotallah Ibrahim, Odumola Junior Secondary School, Epe (second runner-up).

The winners in both categories smiled home with N200,000 each. While the first runners-up received N140,000 each, and the second runners-up went home with N100,000 each. Other consolation prizes were also awarded.

Head, Organising Committee of LIQC, Mr Kamaldeen Abiona, said the edition started with preliminaries across the local governments in Lagos State.

In his welcome address, the Amir of the MSSN Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, lamented the continuing decline in quality education in Nigeria.

“Undoubtedly, quality education has eluded our great nation, Nigeria. Quality and free education is almost made impossible or is now a tale of the past as various setbacks have been witnessed in the sector over the years. It is an eyesore that the quality of education has totally dropped,” Thanni said.

The Chairman of the event, Alhaji Saheed Adedayo Amzat, who doubles as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zedcrest Capitals, also advocated quality education in the country.

He said, “Quality Education: Parameters, Drawbacks and Intervention is the theme of this event and I am certain that our experienced resource persons will give us a headway. At this point, we all need to be concerned about the future of our children which largely depends on the type of education they get.

“Quality education is a necessity in our modern age. This is because it opens the door to opportunities and innovations. More importantly, it makes Nigerians competitive in the global market.”

He further said, “Unfortunately, it is a luxury in our country. In 2017, the World Economic Forum ranked Nigeria 120th of 136 Countries with regards to the quality of primary education. Similarly, over 10 million Nigerian children of primary school age were not enrolled in school in 2019. This is the highest number of out-of-school children globally. This is indeed a setback to our progress as a nation.

“We all are aware the students of federal tertiary institutions have been at home for over 100 days now, since February. How did we get here as a Nation? The overall state of education and substandard stemming from it have severe implications on living standards, access to jobs, and economic growth,” he said.

Representing Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education, Mr Zaheed Abdul-Azeez, commended the organisers for holding the competition.

Abdul-Azeez, who is a Director of Curriculum Service, also urged youths in the country to be politically active.

He said the government will not relent in providing quality education in the state.

Moosa Akintunde, a student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Bajulaye, Somolu, who came top in the junior category noted that the contest had improved his speed rate in solving mathematical questions.

“I qualified for the semi-final where we had the Bootcamp. At the Bootcamp, some people were disqualified. I came fourth then. During the final, I prayed, read and solved questions. I also visited the website given to us by the organizers.

“On getting here, we were told we would be having two stages. For the first stage, I came second. For the second stage, I came fifth. I was scared that I might not win again. But during the last stage, I did well,” he said.

Majisa Okunade, who won the senior category of the competition added, “The competition has really boosted my confidence. It has taught me that no matter how dull I am, I could still be a brilliant student. I wish that people will get to know through this that Muslim students are not dullards.

“I will be seeking admission into a federal university to study law. I know that Allah who has made winning this competition possible for me will also make this aspiration possible,” he said.