By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, CYON, has named Janet Simon as the 2022 champion of its Abuja culinary competition.

A statement said Augustine Okorie and Ann Njoku were first and second runners up of the show during the third edition of the competition after a fierce contest in the country’s capital city.

The statement said, “Ms. Simon, who won the coveted N100,000 prize and earned the bragging rights as top chef, delivered across three major evaluation criteria – execution, appearance and taste – during the final cookout. Okorie and Njoku won N50,000 and N30,000 cash prizes respectively.”

According to CYON leadership, the cooking competition was put together to promote ideas and practices that impact and strengthen the well-being of individuals and families while holiness and other spiritual goals on earth.

Speaking at finale, the Chaplain, Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. John Sixtus Okonkwo, said: “We are excited to institutionalise and curate, in the form of a culinary contest, the vital but largely uncelebrated skills of people who make huge sacrifices to prepare the meals we eat everyday to stay alive and healthy

“Also, the competition would encourage the spirit entrepreneurship and talent development among the youths within the Catholic Church, because they are the majority in the church and the country.

“The youths are future leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, the Church sees them as a strong arm. We encouraged parents and faithfuls to support their children in any capacity.”

In his remarks, the CYON President, Abuja Archdiocese, Raphael Adetunji Adenuga, urged the youths to be law abiding and be good ambassadors of the church.

On her part, the winner of the competition, Janet Simon, said she was surprised at her victory and never envisaged winning the contest

She advised other chefs to stay tenacious and dedicated to their work, saying that success awaits those who persevered.

She thanked the organisers for encouraging young chefs and for giving her the platform to showcase her cooking talent.