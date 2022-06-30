L-R: Mrs Grace Benjamin, Programmes and Production Manager, The Bible Society of Nigeria, who represented the Society’s CEO at the maiden edition of the Primary School Bible Competition, presenting prizes to the winners of the competition, Ademakinwa Momolaoluwa, Nwadishi Emmanuel of God’s Glory Abides School, Lagos and their proprietress, Mrs Olusola Adeyemi on Friday, June 24, 2022.

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Winners have emerged in the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN maiden edition of the primary school bible competition.

Six schools participated in the grand finale including Toddlers Private School, Surulere; God’s Glory Abides Nursery & Primary School, Mile 12; Tane Crescent Private School, Surulere; CAMNPS Nursery & Primary School, Mile 12; Splendid Steps School, Lekki and Salem Baptist School, Mile 12, all in Lagos.

However, God’s Glory Abides Nursery & Primary School, led with 115 point to emerge overall winner in the grand finale of the competition while Tane Crescent Private School followed with 105 points and Toddlers Private School 100 points as first and second runner ups respectively.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary, BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that the competition would help the children to open the bible and study, adding that it would further make the children interact with the word of God which helps to shape them both in the home, school and the society.

Sanusi who was represented by Production and Distribution Manager Mrs. Grace Benjamin, urged parents to key into the initiative by registering and encouraging their children to participate, and as well encourage the schools to participate so that they can benefit from the initiative.

She said, “The objective of the competition is to help the children interact with the word of God, love and live by it and would help them to be shaped boys and girls and great children in the nation. There is so much moral decadence and we need to catch them young, we need to start from this early stage before they become teenagers and young adults, with good foundation, they would grow up to become good children.

“Parents should key into this initiative, they should always register their children and encourage them to participate, encourage the schools of their children to participate so that they can benefit from such initiative.

“We wrote to over 50 schools in Lagos, but we worked with only schools that responded, we are calling on parents to ensure their children school participate next edition,” she said.

In her remark, Proprietress of God’s Glory Abides Nursery & Primary School, Mrs. Adeyemi Adeshola, said that the school would keep training the children on the word of God.

Adeshola said: “We would keep training the children on the word of God because if they want to grow, they need to keep reading their bible and continue to pray. We would continue to study with them to take them to a greater height.

“The pupils have been practicing day and night to meet up with the competition and we have been reading the bible from cover to cover. We appreciate them for helping us thus far,” he said.

Master Emmanuel Nwadishi and Miss Momola Oluwade Makinwa, who represented God’s Glory Abide said: “We are happy for taking the first position. We thank the organisers of the competition and urge them not to relent.”