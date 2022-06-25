Edo Born Singer and Songwriter Rockboi debuted his EP named Prolific Chapter One earlier in the week. He has just five tracks under the new body of work which is expected to be his first project that puts his name on the music map. There is a lot of work put into making this body of work what it is today as a first impression always goes a long way.

Rockboi is hoping this will be the break he needs to win the heart of many music lovers in Nigeria and worldwide. Although he isn’t a new name in the music scene as he has been making records for some time, his voice hasn’t gotten the recognition it needed. Rockboi goes by the name Nosakhare Kelly Edorodion who hails from Edo State in Nigeria.

His journey into the music scene as being a ride that has been mixed with so much from the good and bad times he had to face. It looks like everything is falling in place for him as he has decided to make a body of work that he hopes put him at that level he has been gunning for.

So much is expected from him by fans and people who have been with him all through his journey till today. The EP dubbed Prolific Chapter One, he carefully took his time preparing everything with so much on his shoulders in terms of delivering something perfect.

The Five tracked EP does not have any features as he is focused on working on his sound and showing people what he is made of. It is a bold step from him, many others might opt to go for at least one feature with top names to make sure their song goes far away from being heard.

Rockbox isn’t looking to go in that direction for his craft as he is sure of what he is selling to the music scene. The EP is about the singer expressing himself the way it is for him and he needs no help getting his voice out there.

The production on this project is fully packed with some names that have worked with the best of the best.

Names like Ixebeatz, Dreamjay, STG, and popularly known Spyritmix all worked together in making the EP a hit. The tracks on the EP are, Money Necessary, Number One, Burst My Mind, Feelings, and Jeje. Rockboi has put in so much energy and dedication to making this a solid masterpiece that he expects to be fully accepted.