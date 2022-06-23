By Egufe Yafugborhi

President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Sir Emma Wike, has urged colleagues to frontally tackle critical threats posed by relentless quacks against the business if they desire to maximise the huge benefits the future holds for genuine stakeholders in the profession.

Wike was motivating his colleagues Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in ongoing week long 52nd Annual of NIESV, tagged Garden City 2022 with the theme, “Cities of the Future: Development, Infrastructure and Sustainability”.

The NIESV boss explained that, “The practicing environment is changing rapidly in response to changes in the world where innovations and new discoveries are rapidly unfolding.

“Provided we change our orientation, invent and reinvent, take constant look at our practicing standard and steps to comply with the needs of the day, the years ahead offers us a golden opportunity to remain on top of the curve.

“It is up to us to make it happen anyway. My advice therefore is that we must not toy with individual and collective empowerment and addition to our reservoirs of knowledge and competencies via continuous training. That is the only path to relevance at all times.

“More than ever before, let us be vigilant and be ready to defend this profession and our core competencies against onslaughts from quacks, hawks and professional scavengers unrelenting in inglorious attempts to make incursions into the profession they are not trained to practice.”

He added that, “They (quacks) are resolute in this, but we must resist them, we must constantly be on guard and watch our flanks”, just as he called on colleagues to keep paste with new trends and innovation through regular capacity upgrade.”