By Biodun Busari

Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has said that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has the right to be angry for not achieving his presidential ambition under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Lamido, a PDP chieftain said this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Wednesday.

Wike came second to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who emerged as the PDP’s presidential flag bearer at the special convention at MKO Abiola National stadium, Abuja on May 28, 2022.

There are reports that Wike is aggrieved as Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate on 16th June, 2022.

Reacting to these developments, Lamido said: “He is right to be angry for having not achieved his own personal interest or ambition but again, that is what leadership entails. He is a party man and the party is not his enemy. “

”The party is his home, his own group, his own support and, therefore, whatever might have been the failure of him to achieve his interest, should not be taken too seriously at a personal level.

“Wike is now like a boiling pot. There is so much anger in him because people around him will not allow him to see clearly.”

Lamido described Wike as an asset to the PDP and a front-runner who had engraved his name in glory, given his performance as chief executive of the oil-rich state.

He, however, blamed undisclosed individuals close to the governor for fanning flames of enmity, adding that the party must rescue the Rivers State governor and preserve him for the future.

He said: “Wike is a huge treasure for the PDP and one of the best materials. If we win (in 2023), he is the natural heir to the throne because he has the quality, the aura, the charm, the charisma and the age.

“People around him who he thinks are his own friends are his biggest enemies. It is a fact and he will see it later on and that is why they are putting more logs under the fire. By now, they should be withdrawing all the logs under the fire to allow the pot to cool down.

“I have been saying this: PDP is a family. There was a primary election and there were expectations but some of them were not met. So, it is natural for one to react. I can understand that. Governor Wike is somebody who is very forceful, who has done so well as a governor of PDP in his own state and who has been very supportive of the PDP.

”But again, he was made by the PDP. He is somebody we must make sure we preserve and we must rescue him from his own anger,” Lamido added.