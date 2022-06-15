Governor Nyesom Wike

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YOUTHS under the aegis of Niger Delta Youths Leadership Forum has stated that choosing Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, will assuage the nerves that were provoked due to the emergence of a northern candidate as against the original zoning arrangement of the party.

The National Coordinator of the group, Richard Akinaka, in a statement on Wednesday, while commending the PDP and its Standard Bearer, Atiku Abubakar over the choice of Wike as the running mate described the decision as timely and a confirmation that the PDP is a right-thinking party of choice ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

He said: “This decision is the best for the time. We feel it is a reward for the hard work on the part of Governor Wike and his performance, and as a people we are grateful.

“Wike is an embodiment of the south and for this singular reason we are going to mobilize the entire south and Niger Delta region to support the PDP as the party comes 2023 general election for making sure that a man who works so hard, who promotes the peace and growth of the party is being recognized.

“Though what happened at the convention stirred up the issue of concern but now this for us is part of fence-mending processes and for inclusiveness that will birth confidence between the north and the south.

“So, it is about confidence-building and the Atiku I know will not create anything that will be of concern for us the past is the past and that is why we are grateful that the party has taken this step which is the process of confidence because among the leadership of the party Governor Wike is the embodiment of the south having emerged second in the PDP Presidential primaries.”

Akinaka also dismissed as a “misconception” the insinuations in some quarters that Wike will be at loggerheads with his Principal if they are elected into the office of the President and Vice President, insisting that both Atiku and Wike will complement each other.

“Governance is one vehicle. As a Vice President, if you make yourself valuable around your principal he will engage you. People fail to understand that leadership is about responsibilities. So, Governor Wike, with the level of his performance he has for himself and with the credibility he has demonstrated, will definitely be a strength as Vice President to his boss and ultimately there will be a clear-cut function that will be given to the Vice President,” he added.