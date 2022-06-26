CAST Public Relations is organising a three-day fair for baby products industry stakeholders, where they would showcase and sell their products and services. Pregnant women in their final trimester will also be specially celebrated in the 2022 edition tagged BabyFest slated in August.

BabyFest last held in 2019, when it was interrupted by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is a three-day fair also aimed at providing a platform for mothers, babies and child industry stakeholders.

Project Director of BabyFest, Bukola Arowosafe, said in Lagos that pregnant women in their third trimester as at August 2022, are being invited to participate at the Baby Shower, where the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Special Guest of Honour, would address them.

According to Arowosafe, “Sanwo-Olu will make presentations to the mums-to-be at this epoch-making event, given her capacity as a children advocate, who has been involved in several mother and child projects.”

“We welcome all pregnant women at the fair who will be in their third trimester as at August 2022 to participate in this fun-filled celebration that creates an exciting experience; as a mum-to-be ushers in a new member of the family. A baby shower is an excellent opportunity to felicitate with mothers-to-be, as a baby’s arrival into the world brings so much joy and excitement to families and friends. We wish to celebrate these baby bumps before their bundles of joy are delivered,” she said.

“The Baby Fest upholds everything baby related; hence a well decorated stand will be set aside for the Baby Shower at this year’s Baby Fest, in order to give about 50 mums-to-be a befitting shower”.

“To participate, interested pregnant women who will be in their third trimester will be required to register at www.thebabyfest.com.ng/ till July 31, 2022. A selection of fifty persons by a panel of judges will be carried out and those selected will be invited to the fair and hosted to the shower. It promises to be extremely exciting and rewarding because there has never been anything of the sort before now’ she added.