Despite the popularity of gift cards these days, many people are still in the dark about their utility. But the founder and CEO of The Shawn Exchange, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, has provided some education on the usefulness of gift cards.



According to him: “With a lot of monetary regulations in the country, it’s not so easy to receive money from friends, business partners and family abroad. Most people send gift cards instead and that’s where The Shawn Exchange comes in, to change the said gift card to naira within minutes as opposed to sending it through a bank which could take a much longer time and is also a much longer process.”

Continuing he noted: “The world is evolving every day and a lot of Nigerians now work for companies abroad and receive payments every other day, they don’t want to always go to the bank for such payments and spend all their time trying to do bank paperwork.”

He added: “The Shawn Exchange offers swift payments and you can have your money in hand within minutes. This is why the digital market is growing every day because more people are finding out it’s a goldmine that can do even more for them than they think.”

Touting the trove of expertise at the disposal of The Shawn Exchange that makes the company stand above its competitors, the CEO said: “One of the factors that brought us this far is our efficient staff. We took time in assessing and recruiting members of our team because we wanted not just people that were skilled but also people that were passionate about what we do. After all, being passionate about your job can be a very big driving force to leading the company to the path of success and that’s exactly what has made us stand above our competitors.”