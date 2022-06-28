By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER Governor of Akwa Ibom State , Obong Victor Attah yesterday said he and other stakeholders endorsed Pastor Umo Eno, as the next governor of the state because of his neutrality, humility, and capacity to lead the State.

Obong Attah who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at his Shelter Afrique residence in Uyo, added that Eno the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has the capacity to implement on his blueprint, coming from the private sector.

He maintained that Akwa Ibom stakeholders did not make any mistake in their choice of Umo Eno as the next governor of the state.

He added that Umo Eno would continue with the laudable projects initiated by past administrations, noting tthat having a successor who would not continue on the legacies of his predecessor could be detrimental to the future of a state.

His words: “Umo Eno has the humility to listen and the capacity to deliver on legacies of hi. Among those that came out to contest, Umo Eno is the only aspirant who did not belong to any known group and has Akwa Ibom as his own group.

“As the leader of the Ibibios and by extension Akwa Ibom State, I had the responsibility of presenting Pastor Umo Eno as the best to take over from Governor Udom Emmanuel. It was not a decision of one person, but collectively a decision of stakeholders.

“If you look at Lagos state; Lagos state has benefited largely from the fact that there is continuity. That was why most of my legacy projects such as the Science Park and the University of Science and technology were abandoned.

“Umo Eno will not be like that. Umo Eno understands that these are building blocks to rise to the future. He will listen and go along with the past and will lead us where we can have Akwa Ibom of our dream”

Responding to a question on the alleged

certificate forgery allegation levelled against Pastor Eno by his opponent, Attah noted that Stakeholders made findings about his integrity and qualifications before they took the decision to endorse him as Governor Udom’s successor.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to disregard the certificate forgery allegation as it was deliberately done to create doubts in the minds of the people.

“First I laughed, then I said may be I shouldn’t laugh. I said I should try and verify this certificate thing. Didn’t you hear the same thing when Buhari was declared? Anytime somebody feels threatened and they cannot cope with the competition they find a way to eliminate that competition.

“Sometimes not only for the purpose of eliminating that competition, but planting doubts in peoples minds to start saying, did we do the wrong thing? I asked did this man fake his certificate? But I am satisfied because I looked and asked the right questions and I was satisfied with the answers I got”.