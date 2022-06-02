By David Royal

Ever since the Mavin Records released its hit song ‘Overdose’ featuring all signees under the record label except its biggest, Rema, fans have been wondering and asking questions to know why the superstar singer was not featured.

Well, the Chairman of Mavin, Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh who’s popularly known as Don Jazzy has revealed why label signee Rema was dropped out of the hit song ‘Overdose’.

Don Jazzy during an interview with Cool FM explained to fans that Rema was left out of the ‘Overdose’ hit song to create a spotlight on the new artists namely, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, and Magixx.

Since its release, ‘Overdose’ has been on Apple Music’s top 50 Nigerians songs chart.

Vanguard News Nigeria