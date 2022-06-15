By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Director General of National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Professor Mojisola Adeyeye has disclosed reasons why the agency banned importation of intravenous fluids into Nigeria.

NAFDAC boss also said that it placed a seal on the importation of infusions to protect indigenous production of intravenous fluid in Nigeria.

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said this in Ogbondoroko, Asa local government area of Kwara on Tuesday at the commissioning of a multi-million Naira HMA Medical-Medication and intravenous fluid manufacturing complex.

The NAFDAC DG who was represented by the South west Director of the agency Roseline Ajayi, Prof Adeyeye said “NAFDAC has placed a seal on the importation of infusions into the country to encourage indigenous manufacturers.”

In his remarks, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi admonished well-heeled Nigerians borrow a leaf from the founder of the medical company.

The first class monarch said that government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of the country’s development.

“We should celebrate people like you in this country. This will encourage others. All must endeavour to give back to the society. Government alone cannot do it for for,” said Ooni of Ife.

Earlier, Group Executive Director of the company Damilola Shittu said the first phase of the project had gulped a.sum of $15 million, adding that no fewer than 500 Nigerians would be directly employed and over 2,000 indirect employment.

Said he: “The first phase of this project has a capacity to produce 60,000 litres of different formulations of I.V fluid and medication using best practices and adhering to global standards.

“Our five years strategic development plan will increase production capacity of I.V fluid and medication to 120,000 litres per day, addition of modern oral dosage of syrup, solid dosage tablet line as well as a beta-lacyam facility.”