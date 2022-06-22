….Empowers1,000 graduates

By Gabriel Olawale

lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, said he has trained over 1,000 graduates from his constituents in different areas of information, communication and technology, ICT.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates, Adeola said that the exercise is aimed at developing human capacity and employment generation for youths in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker stated that over 5,000 graduates applied for the training, out of which 1,000 was selected across 10 LGAs of Lagos West Senatorial District.

He said: “In association with Engineering Material Development Institute, EMDI, I have facilitated the training of the successful graduates for seven weeks in five different courses, namely Microsoft Azure Administrator, Microsoft Power BI, Basic and Advance Excel, Graphic Design, and Digital Marketing.

“At the end of their courses, trainees are being given Training Certificates and International Professional Certification for candidates who passed their mock examination as well as brand new laptops. The certification in the various programmes is internationally recognized and with potentials for international employment as well as usefulness in generating self-employment.”

Adeola, however, urged the beneficiaries to diligently apply the skills learned in course of their training for their socio-economic advancement in society.

He said: “As part of my representative functions to my constituents over the years, I have made it of paramount importance that youth in my constituency are given requisite skills to establish them in gainful self-employment.”