Samuel Sunday was a laundryman. But he was not earning enough. Meanwhile, friends started commending his cooking whenever they visited him.

When one suggested he starts a food-selling business, he bought the idea. But, strangely, he took to selling food at night. And the business is booming.

He spoke to Vanguard about his hopes, plans and challenges.

Read Also

Reps mandate INEC to extend ongoing CVR by 60 days

Vanguard News