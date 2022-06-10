.

Henry Emole Agbai is a successful businessman who decided to pursue his passion for film making and his most recent effort is a movie titled “Close Your Eyes”. The movie features notable Nollywood stars like

Nazo Ekezie, Shirley Igwe, Melvin Oduah and Henry Agbai who happens to be the Executive Director. Mr Aniedi Awah NOBA also known as Director Noba directed the movie.

Henry Emole Agbai owns and runs a paint company, Titan Paints, a movie production company, Titan Studio Channel, both in Lagos and a unisex salon Zephyr beauty home, in Benin City.

He speaks with Vanguard Potpourri on his exploits in business and the movie industry.

Why entertainment after being successful in business?

I can’t give up on entertainment because that is where my dreams and vision lie. I have great plans and ways I can give back to society and I plan doing this through the entertainment industry. I wish to bring together young talents and groom them to become people who make a very great impact in the entertainment industry.

What have you done lately?

My entertainment company,Titan Studios, just produced a movie titled “Close Your Eyes”. It stars stars like Nazo Ekezie, Shirley Igwe, Melvin Oduah and a host of others. The movie is about a young man who wants nothing but to love the new woman in his life especially after his former flame had left him severely burned. What he didn’t bargain for was that those he loved and cared for were only interested in ensuring he never felt safe with his eyes closed. A desire for vengeance is at play in CLOSE YOUR EYES.

How do you fund your movie projects?

I have multiple streams of income that keep me going. I own a unisex salon in Benin City. I also own a paint company, a movie production company and a Channel. I’m also the Chief Superintendent of Police of the Ikeja Police College. All these put together make up my source of income.

What are your plans as a businessman and a movie maker?

I intend to make a big difference with Titan industries. I want my company to be the best paint producing company (Titan Paints) in Nigeria and beyond. I also intend to go into full production of top quality movies and series via my film production company, Titan Studio Channel, thereby giving upcoming actors a platform to showcase their talents at large. And lastly, I intend to launch more companies to affect Nigeria and the world positively.

It was said that you were reading Economics at the university before switching to Theatre Arts. Why?

I switched from economics to theatre arts because I wanted to make an impact in society positively. I have always had the talent of acting but I didn’t concentrate much on it and that was the reason I earlier intended to study economics. Later on, I felt I could make an impact in society by using my talent in a positive way. This was when I decided to switch to theatre arts so as to concentrate fully on the film industry.

Early Life

Henry Emole Agbai”’ (born 21 September 1984) in Aba, Abia state. Also known a ”’Emoil”’ is a Nigerian Entertainer, Executive Director, CEO of Titans Paint Limited, CEO of Titian’s studio channel.

Henry Emole Agbai”’ was born in Abia state, raised in Aba in a family of 6 having 3 siblings. He was raised by both parents. His dad was a CEO of a company which imported sea canned foods in the early 80s/90s.

Age

Henry Agbai who was born on the 21st of September 1984 is currently 37 years.

Family

He is currently married to a beautiful woman and together they have 2 amazing kids, a daughter and a son.

Education

HENRY Emole Agbai”’ primary education was at Cornerstone Academy, then he moved to St. Patrick’s Model Primary and Secondary School. He graduated from Abia State University where he studied Theatre Arts

Awards

For now he was awarded with an Award of donor – Police College, Award of support – Dominion City Church. Award nominee – City people magazine.