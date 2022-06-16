With the uprise of social media and entertainment industry in Nigeria, the struggle for hypeman recognition is alarming and getting less recognition.

Brendan Ukachukwu aka Brendan UkaGod, the international Nigeria top model and Hypeman is of the opinion that hypemen are not being recognised as much as should. He said ” hypemen are the life of parties and events; how fun was a party is largely dependent on the presence of hypeman”

Ukagod recognizes hype jobs as a creative career that needs to be well recognised, he said so much can be made through hype job but yet fails to receive as much recognition as it deserves.

The international hypeman, Brendan Ukagod also recognises the fact that hype career is growing so fast in becoming a big industry if it’s own in Nigeria like many other industry and has opined that it should be give enough recognition in the entertainment industry because they hold the life of any event and parties.

The international hypeman, Brendan Ukagod has anchor many events and parties, he has worked with many brands that believes in his craft and has been able to package himself very well; this has made him so much money.

In his words, he said “hype should be a craft and a career, it should be recognised more in the entertainment industry because almost every show and events needs a hypeman.

According to Brendan Ukagod, his dream is to make hyping a lucrative career.

“We make as much money per show. It just depends on how much you package your craft very well.

According to Brendan Ukachukwu Popularly Known As Brendan UkaGod “My hyping driving traced to my modelling career. I got into hype as a way of growing my modelling career. From there I started coming up with lambas and the rest is history. I always want to get to the limelight. Aside being a hypeman, I’m equally a model and chemist by profession. Also a Marketer (Affiliate Marketer)

With this career on the rise, like every other profession and industry, passion should be the driving force, the industry is a great one that deserves the right and needed recognition.

Any hypeman will need to work his way up gradually, diligently, and be good to those that support him on his career part.

The industry is a good one and an evolving one but people in this career has to take things one step at a time so take the industry to the needed level, BRENDAN UKAGOD added.