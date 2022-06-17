When it comes to bespoke fashion collections; Epere W Augustine’s BGw (BlackGold Wellington) sure speak volumes of typical stylish fashion pieces should look like.

As a lover of style, media and fashion; Epere in February 2022, officially unveiled his BGWELLINGTON suits collections that caters from all fashion lovers be it low, medium and high income earners.

Speaking about affordability, the Computer Science graduate from the University of Port Harcourt revealed that his suites collections are quite affordable, the more reason he has designed suitable packages for intending clients.

He said ‘ at BGw collections, we have a unique brand code outlined into three packages that includes The BGw Casual, The BGw Classic and The BGw Complete Gent which all has its own fashion and style uniqueness.

On his take on the Nigeria fashion industry as large, Epere noted that the fashion space operated in Nigeria needs more creative idea to be able further compete with our international counterparts. Truth be told; we are exploring and there is still a lot of room for improvement.

He said ‘ one of my key brand mission is to put Nigerian fashion brands to be precised in the global map space and have other countries purchase and rock a compete made in Nigeria suits made from us’.