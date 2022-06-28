.

…dismisses Akan Okon’s forgery suit against Guber Candidate

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah says among all the aspirants who consulted to take over from Governor Udom Emmanuel, major stakeholders preferred Pastor Umo Eno because of his humility, capacity to deliver and experience in the private sector.

Also, it was also discovered that Pastor Umo Eno was the only aspirant not fronted by any group, with his only group being Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom political father spoke in his home in Uyo with journalists said, having identified these attributes the stakeholders opted for him and were happy when Governor Udom Emmanuel also gave him his nod.

“It is the stakeholders that identified Umo Eno along with a few other names and the Governor also adopted him as the one he would like and we were very happy.”

“I can tell you that there was the issue of some people belonging to groups, Umo Eno didn’t have a group. He has Akwa Ibom as his group and as his community”, Obong Attah enthused.

The former Governor said as the crowned political leader of the Ibibios, he was allowed to welcome all aspirants on consultations and only raise the hand of the preferred at the right time.

“What we saw in Umo Eno was his sense of commitment, ability, loyalty and the humility to know that he has to ask questions.”

Attah who ruled at the same period Senator Bola Tinubu ruled in Lagos State, said Lagos state has benefited largely from continuity.

Citing Winston Churchill, Attah maintained that Where there is a fight between the present and the past, the future is lost.

“In this state, we picked a quarrel with the past, my science park was abandoned, my seaport project was abandoned, my University of Technology was abandoned, several other things were abandoned, and we started new things like Tropicana”.

Attah disclosed that Umo Eno has the willingness to embrace the past and build on the achievements of the present and past administrations.

“Umo is someone who would love to consult. He has brought his blueprint and he sought my inputs and I am impressed with his humility.

“I might be out of office but not out of ideas, I see Umo Eno being humble and willing to seek advice.”

Reacting to the insinuation of certificate forgery instituted by Mr Akan Okon, Attah, a former National chairman of Nigeria Institute of Architects, said only a man who feels threatened by the success of another will put up efforts to eliminate or create doubts in the minds of People.

” When I learned about the certificate forgery case, I laughed, I quickly put up a call to verify and was satisfied, the outcome from the court will tell further.”

He further said that Pastor Eno, coming from the private sector will bring zeal, innovation and ideas to governance.

On the parties choice of Adhoc delegates, he said that the party is not a patastatal of Government and can’t recieve instructions from them since it has its own constitution.

Obong Attah further showed displeasure over the presidential system of government noting that it derails development and encouraged the parliamentary system as the best for equal representation.