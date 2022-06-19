By Dayo Johnson

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji was born on December 21, 1967, in Ikogosi-Ekiti, and served as the Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State. He began his academic journey at Baptist Primary School, Ikogosi-Ekiti. He attended Awo Community High School before transferring to C.A.C. Grammar School, Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State in 1979, and later attended the Federal School of Arts and Science, Ondo State, and the District Commercial Secondary School, Aramoko-Ekiti from 1983 to 1985.

He acquired a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Political Science from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) in 1989 and continued his quest for honours at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 1992 where he bagged his Masters’ Degree (M.Sc) in Political Science (International Relations & Strategic Studies).

Oyebanji started his professional career as a Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ado Ekiti, where he worked for four years (1993 – 1997) and later proceeded to work as Manager, Treasury, and Financial Services at the defunct Omega Bank Plc (now Heritage Bank) till May 1999.

Oyebanji is engaged in the Agribusiness and is the chairman of Con Dois Farms Ltd.