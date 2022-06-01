By Gabriel Olawale

Eight of the twenty-one hood representatives in the ongoing reality television show, Naija Hood Rep will know their fate this sunday as the show concludes.

The remaining (8) tenants are Omeche, jenniesimps, Caroline, Dezign, Imade, Lotto64Banks, Lovezoe, and Boman.

They are representing the hoods- Otukpo, Maiduguri, Abia, Warri, Benin, Isale-Eko, Owo and Sabin Tasha respectively.

Of the eight (8), top three winners will walk away with twenty million naira and a brand new car, ten million naira, and five million naira respectively.

Meanwhile, Ramzy and Don David were served quit notice this week having earned 3.75 percent and 5.01 percent respectively.

Reeling off the impact of the show, Ramzy said his mental capacity was being tested and also taken into consideration his ability of discernment.

“My mental capacity being tested and my ability of discernment taking into consideration when to talk and when not to and also stretching my limits.” He said.

Recall that NaijaHoodRep, which is built towards amplifying the cultural diversity of Nigerians, began with 21 tenants for 10 weeks.

Twenty-one contestants, who represented the six geopolitical zones of the country, told the story(ies) of their hoods (their origin) convincingly.

Since the commencement of the show on Nevada bridge Television on YouTube from the second week of February 2022, contestants have been showcasing their culture, talent, and creativity.